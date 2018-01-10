Gardai have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy.

Gardai have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy.

Man arrested in relation to murder of Martin Clancy (45)

The body of Mr Clancy, (45), who was originally from Moyross, was found by a young female relative, stabbed to death in his flat at Little O’Curry Street in the city last Sunday.

Gardai arrested a man in Cork city around 8pm tonight on suspicion of carrying out the murder. The suspect is aged in his mid 20s and is from Limerick, sources confirmed.

Gardai were earlier today granted a further 48 hours in which to designate Mr Clancy’s flat a crime scene. Investigators are utilising the services of an expert forensic scientist, in the hopes of finding DNA belonging to Mr Clancy's killer.

The DNA expert, who is attached to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) — an associated office of the Department of Justice and Equality — arrived at Mr Clancy’s flat Tuesday. The FSI officer is conducting a full sweep of the property as gardai continue to conduct house to house enquiries in the local community.

Superintendent Derek Smart, leading the murder probe, appealed for anyone who has information about the murder to contact gardai at Henry Street (061-212400), or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111). Meanwhile, gardai also revealed that a FSI scientist has uncovered DNA which gardai believe belongs to the killer of Limerick pensioner Rosie Hanrahan.

The 78-year old’s body was found in her Thomondgate home on December 15th last, after an apparent break-in at the property.

Gardai are now liaising with Interpol in an attempt to find a DNA match after the sample did not get a hit from the Irish DNA database, which is operated by FSI.

In 2016 alone, 9,000 profiles from persons were added to the database, which identified 428 hits, and assisted 625 cases in the same year. There are close to 100 people working at FSI, including mainly trained scientists and analysts, supported by administration staff.

Originally known as the Forensic Science Laboratory, FSI was established in 1975 to provide a scientific service to the Criminal Justice System by analysing samples submitted from crime scenes and providing expert evidence in criminal trials.

Online Editors