Man arrested in relation to discovery of woman’s body in Sligo released from custody

A man who was arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body in Co Sligo earlier this week has been released from custody.

The man, who was aged in his 30s, was arrested on Monday, May 1.

A garda spokesperson said he has since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Angela Canavan, aged in her 50s, lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town and was discovered with head injuries shortly after 8.30pm on May 1.

Her home was sealed off for a detailed technical and forensic examination.

Ms Canavan was a mother of two and a grandmother. She was originally from Crossmolina, Co Mayo.