A general view of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) offices in Dublin. — © Niall Carson

A man arrested as part of the investigation into the alleged attendance of a Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigator at a party with Gerry Hutch has been released without charge.

The man in his 60s had been arrested yesterday.

A file will now be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí said in a statement this morning.