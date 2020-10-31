Man arrested in Dublin after gardaí seize €269,000 worth of drugs, including crack cocaine

A man has been arrested in Dublin after gardaí seized €269,000 worth of drugs and €16,400 cash.

Gardaí seized crack cocaine and a large quantity of diazepam tablets following a search of a house in the Santry Cross area of Ballymun, Dublin 11, on October 30.

During the course of the search, €14,000 worth of crack cocaine and approximately €255,000 worth of Diazepam tablets were discovered and seized-pending analysis.

Some €16,400 in cash, three mobile phones and other drug related paraphernalia were also seized.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

