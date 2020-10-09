Man arrested in Cork in connection with fraudulent State pension claims of over €500,000

Gardaí arrested a man after concerns were raised that more than €500,000 in fraudulent State pension claims had been lodged for 33 years.

The man, in his 50s, was arrested at an address in Cork this morning for questioning about alleged pension payments fraudulently claimed as far back as 1987.

It is understood the payments related to State pension claims involving an individual who was not entitled to receive them.

The individual was fraudulently portrayed to Department of Social Protection staff as being entitled to the pension allowances.

However, the payments had been claimed since 1987 - with suspicions only raised over recent months about the ongoing level of claims.

An investigation led to suspicions that the man had been making fraudulent claims for over three decades.

It represents one of the longest alleged fraud cases in terms of duration in Department history.

The amount involved, with interest, is believed to exceed €500,000.

Following a joint investigation by Gardaí and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP), the man was arrested as part of planned operation with his home also being searched.

Gardaí and DEASP investigators conducted a search of a Cork property and seized €9,800 in cash.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station for questioning.

He can be detained for up to 24 hours.

Detective Inspector Daniel Coholan said it was a carefully co-ordinated operation.

"Gardaí and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection have a long standing relationship which aims to target those who attempt to defraud the State," he said.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Online Editors