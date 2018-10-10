Man arrested in connection with serious house party assault

Gardai investigating a serious assault at a house party in Oram, Co Monaghan last weekend have arrested a man.

The man, who is in his late 20s, is currently being detained at Castleblayney Garda Station after the incident in Oram

The victim sustained serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition in intensive care in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

He is believed to have been one of a number of people at a house party in the Sruth an Iuir area of Oram, near Castleblayney, and was found at around 9.30am on Sunday morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on (042) 9740668, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

"The man was arrested yesterday afternoon is detained at Castleblayney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," a garda spokesman said.

"Gardaí were called to a house and discovered a man in his late 20s with a head wound. He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he remains in a serious condition."

It is believed the victim had attended an after-party following Conor McGregor's UFC bout in Las Vegas.

Local gardaí were alerted to the incident by ambulance control after paramedics arrived at the house.

Online Editors