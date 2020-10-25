Man arrested in connection with seizure of over €400,000 in Wexford

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of over €400,000 in county Wexford.

Gardaí say they arrested a man in his thirties yesterday in connection to the seizure by customs officials of €427,465 in cash at Rosslare Harbour on Wednesday, October 21.

He was detained at Trim Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows gardaí to arrest people without a warrant provided they have reasonable cause.

“[He was arrested] on suspicion of committing an offence contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010, after Gardaí from Meath, Wexford and the Criminal Assets Bureau searched a number of residences under warrant in County Meath,” the Gardaí said in a press statement.

The man is set to appear in a special sitting of the Trim District Court this afternoon.

Online Editors