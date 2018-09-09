A man is to appear in court this evening in connection with a robbery at a premises in Co Monaghan in March.

Man arrested in connection with robbery at Monaghan shop

Two men entered a shop in Ballybay on March 24 and threatened staff with a hammer and axe.

The suspects forced open the till and took a sum of cash.

They then fled the scene in a navy car.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Castleblayney this morning and will appear at a special sitting of Monaghan District Court at 7.30pm.

