Man arrested in connection with robbery at Monaghan shop
A man is to appear in court this evening in connection with a robbery at a premises in Co Monaghan in March.
Two men entered a shop in Ballybay on March 24 and threatened staff with a hammer and axe.
The suspects forced open the till and took a sum of cash.
They then fled the scene in a navy car.
A 25-year-old man was arrested in Castleblayney this morning and will appear at a special sitting of Monaghan District Court at 7.30pm.
Online Editors