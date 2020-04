Shot dead: Hitman Robbie Lawlor was killed in Belfast

A man has been arrested over the murder of a convicted criminal in north Belfast.

The 36-year-old was detained on Tuesday evening and remains in custody, police said.

Dubliner Robbie Lawlor, 36, was gunned down outside a house in Etna Drive on Saturday.

Lawlor had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in Co Louth in January.

PA Media