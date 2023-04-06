| 6.7°C Dublin

Man arrested in connection with killing of Eddie Hutch in 2016 is released

A man arrested in connection with the killing of Eddie Hutch in 2016 has now been released.

The brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was shot dead days after the high-profile murder of David Byrne (33), at the Regency Hotel in February 5, 2016.

Gardaí said on Wednesday they had arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting on Poplar Row, in Dublin 3, on February 8, 2016.

“The male, aged in his 40s, has been released without charge,” a statement tonight said.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

