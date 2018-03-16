Man arrested in connection with assault of girl (18)

A man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a teenage girl in Co Donegal last October.

Student Shanan Reid McDaid was hospitalised after she was attacked by a stranger while waiting to get a taxi home after a night out in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Shanan Reid McDaid who was attacked in Letterkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old was left with severe facial injuries from being repeatedly punched. The attack happened at the Market Square at around 3am as Shanan's friends walked ahead of her.

Gardai confirmed today that a man was arrested and was subsequently released without charge. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Previously, Shanan revealed that her attacker first called her "b****" and "s***" and as she turned round, he attacked her. "My friends were literally around the side of the building where it happened. I was at one side and they were at the other.

"This was in the entrance to a car park, just off the main road," Shanan told RTÉ's Sean O'Rourke show. The Donegal student said that her attacker was on his own and that she had never seen him before.

"I didn't speak to him. When I turned back and noticed him saying those words to me I didn't say anything so I don't know what his reason was."

The second time he called her names, she said she turned around and confronted him.

"I knew if I had called for my friends and boyfriend that things would have turned out a lot worse for him. He looked so normal and I didn't think I wanted to put him in that position but maybe I should have done that instead." The attack lasted for several minutes and left Shanan with a broken nose, chipped teeth and cuts on her head.

Shanan described the moment she thought she was going to die during the violent attack. "At the time I thought I was going to die. It was so sore and I didn't know if he was going to stop. I was lying on the ground thinking this could be it but thank God it didn't happen."

Online Editors