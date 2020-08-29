Man arrested in connection to seizure of 116 bikes is released without charge

Some of the bicycles found in the container at the allotments

A man arrested in connection to the seizure of 116 bikes in Co Dublin has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The bikes were discovered in a container on Thursday, 26th December, 2019, at allotments in Newcastle.

On Friday, at approximately 6:30am, Gardaí attached to the Street Crime Unit and the District Detective Unit at Pearse Street conducted a search of a residence in Drumgola Wood, Cavan Town, County Cavan.

During the course of this search, a large amount of financial documentation was recovered in addition to €7,000 in cash and memory sticks containing photographs of suspected stolen property, including bicycles.

Following further enquiries into the financial documentation seized, a total of €122,500 was frozen in various bank accounts and a further €6,000 in cash was located in a follow up search of the residence.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

