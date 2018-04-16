Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that left 17-year-old girl fighting for her life

A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old girl fighting for her life.

The teenager, was found with severe injuries at 3.50am on Saturday in the Co Wicklow village of Kilcoole.

She remains in a critical condition at Beaumont Hospital. A male from the Greystones area voluntarily presented himself to Bray Garda Station this morning and was interviewed for a number of hours.

He was subsequently arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice at Bray Garda Station. The teenager is believed to have been on her way home from a party when she was hit.

The driver of the next car that arrived on the scene found her critically injured on the roadside minutes later and raised the alarm. The girl was only around 500 metres from home when the incident occurred, and the local community is said to be in shock at what happened.

The victim and her family were prayed for at Masses in Kilcoole on Sunday. The stretch of road where the incident happened was closed for a time to facilitate a forensic examination by road collision investigators

Gardaí in Bray said the car involved travelled northbound through Kilcoole village at 3.45am from the direction of Newtownmountkennedy towards Greystones and Eden Gate.

