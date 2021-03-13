Man arrested in connection to fatal Mayo hit-and-run

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit and run in Castlebar, Co Mayo last Wednesday night.

The man, who is in his late 30s, is being detained following the incident which occurred in the Humbert Way area at 11.50pm and left a pedestrian in his 40s in a critical condition.

The victim was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It has been reported that he was originally from eastern Europe and had been living in Ireland for some time.

A post-mortem examination was later carried out on the man's body at Mayo University Hospital.

Following a forensic examination of the crash site, detectives had been reviewing CCTV and dash-cam footage, in an effort to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

They also urged the motorist who left the scene to come forward and to contact any Garda station.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Castlebar Garda Station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

