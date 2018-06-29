Man arrested for crashing ice cream van into church and producing imitation firearm

A MAN in his 50s has been arrested after crashing an ice cream van into a church before producing an imitation firearm.

The incident began shortly after 9.30pm last night when the ice cream van drove into the front door of St John's Catholic Church, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Substantial damage was caused to the church, and the vehicle subsequently fled from the scene.

Gardaí were notified and a brief chase ensued, before the suspect was was stopped by Gardaí minutes later at Gallowsfield, Tralee.

During a brief stand-off, an imitation firearm was produced by the ice cream van driver but sources stressed that at no point was there a threat to officers at the scene

A garda spokesman told Independent.ie; "The driver of the van, a man in his late 50s was arrested by Gardaí and conveyed to Tralee Garda station. An imitation firearm was also recovered."

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the arrested man later underwent medical treatment.

Online Editors