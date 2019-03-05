Man arrested following two truck collision

A man has been arrested following a collision between two trucks in Co Cork this morning.

Two trucks collided resulting in the closure of a section of the busy N72 Mallow-Killarney road.

A man in his 20s - who was the driver of one of the trucks - was arrested and is being held at Mallow Garda Station.

Another man - who is in his 30s - was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

Ambulances and fire brigade units from Kanturk, Millstreet and Mallow have attended the accident site at Ballymaquirke Cross, roughly 15km from Kanturk.

The collision occurred at a site where numerous accidents have occurred over recent years.

Locals have been demanding road improvement works for the past decade.

Both articulated lorries were seriously damaged in the collision.

It is understood both drivers were treated at the scene before being transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí closed the road to facilitate the work of emergency services and accident scene investigators.

A substantial quantity of debris remains on the roadway and special recovery vehicles will be required to remove the damaged trucks.

Motorists were warned that the road will remain closed for some time and were urged to avoid the area.

Diversions will remain in place.

Online Editors