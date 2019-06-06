Armed gardaí were involved in a tense standoff following an attempted robbery of a west Dublin shop on Wednesday evening.

Man arrested following standoff with armed gardaí in Dublin

A video of the incident has since been shared online. It shows an armed garda approaching a Dublin Bus carefully with weapons drawn on a busy road in Castletymon in Tallaght.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said that a man in his late 30s was later arrested and brought to the local garda station for questioning.

"Gardaí are investigating an attempted robbery at a service station in Castletymon, Tallaght on the 5th June 2019 at approximately 6pm.

"A man entered the premises with what was believed to be a screwdriver, he fled the scene empty handed and was arrested nearby.

"The male in his late 30s was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tallaght Garda station. I investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors