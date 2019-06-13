A man has been arrested following the death of his friend in a fatal stabbing incident on O'Connell Street.

Man arrested following fatal stabbing of friend is in hospital for surgery

Damien Singleton, from Coolock, remained in Garda custody last night in connection with the death of Peter Donnelly.

Mr Singleton's period of detention was extended and his Garda interview suspended after he was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment yesterday.

Mr Donnelly (39) had been socialising with Mr Singleton and posted a selfie with him just last Saturday. Mr Donnelly had been living in Dublin in recent months but was originally from Kilkenny.

Mr Singleton was arrested by gardaí on Marlborough Street shortly after the stabbing which happened at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

Gardaí had noticed two men acting suspiciously and asked the Garda Control Room to monitor them on CCTV. But just as officers were beginning the surveillance a row broke out between Mr Donnelly and the second man, and the resulting incident proved fatal.

Yesterday, Mr Singleton was receiving treatment for cuts to his left hand and was due to undergo surgery. It is understood he has told gardaí that he was also stabbed.

Last Saturday, Mr Donnelly posted a picture on Facebook of himself and Mr Singleton in the Sheriff Street area.

"Donnelly n Bugsy Singleton livin it up on Sherrifer yup yup," Mr Donnelly wrote. The message also featured three emojis - one smiling, one with sunglasses, and one with its mouth zipped closed.

Superintendent Paul Costello has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact gardaí.

Irish Independent