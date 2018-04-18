News Irish News

Man arrested by gardaí investigating death of dad-of-one

Fatal assault victim Ioan Artene Bob, from Romania (Also pictured, Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght)
Gardai at the scene in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght this evening where a critically injured man was discovered by a passer by at around 8am this morning. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

GARDAI investigating the death of a 49-year-old dad, who was found injured in a Tallaght park, have arrested a man.

Ioan Artene Bob, from Romania, died of head and chest injuries after what gardaí believe was an assault.

He was found in Sean Walsh park in west Dublin last Friday, April 13 and he died later at Tallaght Hospital.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in the Dublin area on Wednesday in connection with the investigation and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Mr Bob had been working in Ireland in the construction sector and is understood to have been working on a site in Carrickmines recently.

He is understood to have an eight-year-old child who lives in Romania.

