Man arrested as part of Keane Mulready Woods murder probe released without charge

A man arrested as part of the Keane Mulready Woods murder investigation has been released without charge.

On Thursday a man in his 20s was arrested in Dublin as part of the investigation into the murder of the teenager in Drogheda, Co. Louth in 2020.

The man has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man has been charged with a number of outstanding charges unrelated to the Mulready Woods murder investigation, and will appear before Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30a.m.

Keane Mulready Woods (17) was last seen in Drogheda on January 12, 2020.

The following day, remains of his body were discovered in Dublin, and earlier this year more remains were found in Drogheda.

Investigations are ongoing.