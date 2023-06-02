Man arrested as gardaí seize suspected drugs, cash and Rolex watch in south Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of suspected drugs, cash and a Rolex watch in the Dundrum area of south Dublin.

The seizure was made as part of what investigators described as an “intelligence-led operation” that was conducted yesterday evening by gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drugs Unit.

“In the course of the operation, shortly after 5pm, gardaí searched a car and van and seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis herb and cannabis jellies with an estimated value of €150,000 (analysis pending). A sum of cash (€1,130) and a Rolex watch were also seized,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at a Garda station in south-east Dublin. He can be held for up to seven days.”

Gardaí said the seized drugs will be sent Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. Their investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Operation Tara – the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy which was launched in July 2021.

"The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs,” the garda spokesperson added.