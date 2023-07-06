Man arrested as Gardaí seize more than €500,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Dublin

The cash and suspected drugs were seized in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of over €500,000 worth of suspected cocaine by gardaí Dublin.

As a result of what gardaí said was an “intelligence led operation”, associated with Operation Tara, investigators seized €525,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €30,000 cash during a search operation in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, yesterday evening – Wednesady, July 5.

“At approximately 5pm, Gardaí attached to the Drugs unit in Ballyfermot, supported by detectives and uniform Gardaí from Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda station carried out a search of a residence in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 where suspected cocaine worth €525,000 and €30,000 cash was located and seized,” a garda spokesperson said.

“All of the seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.”

A man in his early 20s, was arrested as part of this investigation and is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said: “This intelligence led operation is a continuation of local Gardaí’s effort to tackle serious and organised crime gangs whom are supplying controlled drugs to our local communities. An Garda Síochána will continue these efforts in support of our communities to keep people safe.”

Gardaí said investigations ongoing.