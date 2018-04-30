News Irish News

Monday 30 April 2018

Man arrested as gardai investigate 'suspicious approach' on boy (5)

Stock picture
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai arrested a man after a five-year-old boy was "suspiciously approached" in Limerick on Sunday.

The man in his 20s was arrested after the incident on O’Connell Street at approximately 1pm.

Gardai said the man approached a five-year-old boy who was with his father outside a shop. The man fled after the young boy's father intervened.

In a statement, gardai said they were investigating a "suspicious and unexplained" approach.

"A man was arrested by Gardaí a short time later in relation to the matter is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mayorstone Garda Station where he will be medically assessed. Investigating gardaí are satisfied that this was an isolated incident. Enquiries are ongoing.'

