Man arrested as drone, cars and drugs seized near Portlaoise prison

A man in his 20s was arrested after gardaí seized a drone and drugs near the grounds of Portlaoise Prison.
The man was arrested at St John’s Square near Portlaoise prison after the drone, crack cocaine, cocaine, cannabis worth €5,000 and four mobile phones were seized during the operation.
Two cars were also seized by gardai at the scene yesterday.
Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly Drugs Unit carried out the seizure and arrest at approximately 4pm on Wednesday and the man was arrested at the scene.
He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Portlaoise Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.
Investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors