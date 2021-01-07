Man arrested as drone, cars and drugs seized near Portlaoise prison

A drone, four phones, drugs and two cars were seized in the Garda operation near Portlaoise prison. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

A man in his 20s was arrested after gardaí seized a drone and drugs near the grounds of Portlaoise Prison.

The man was arrested at St John’s Square near Portlaoise prison after the drone, crack cocaine, cocaine, cannabis worth €5,000 and four mobile phones were seized during the operation.

Two cars were also seized by gardai at the scene yesterday.

Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly Drugs Unit carried out the seizure and arrest at approximately 4pm on Wednesday and the man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Portlaoise Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.

