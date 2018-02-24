Man arrested and murder investigation launched after young man found dead in house
Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a young man was found dead in a house in Sligo town.
His body was discovered this afternoon at around 1.30pm after gardaí were called to the scene of an incident at a house on Connolly Street.
The young man, who gardaí believe was the victim of an assault, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Connolly Street area has been cordoned off as investigations are underway.
A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with this investigation and is currently being held at Ballymote garda station.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo garda station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
