Man arrested and charged after spitting at garda

A MAN approached and spat at a garda responding to a separate incident of an individual allegedly in possession of a knife this afternoon.

The suspected spit attacker, in his late 30s, was arrested and charged in relation to assault and public order following the attack that happened in Moneymore, Drogheda, Co Louth at 3.30pm.

He was arrested and taken to Drogheda Garda Station where he was detained.

“The man approached gardaí and interfered with a garda member who was conducting an arrest. The man proceeded to spit at the garda,” a statement from the press office said.

Later, he was charged and is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on Thursday at 10.30am.

The initial incident being attended to by gardaí was in relation to a man in his 20s who was reported to be in possession of a knife.

This man evaded officers and a foot pursuit ensued. He was arrested a short distance away.

He is also due to appear before Dundalk District Court tomorrow morning.

