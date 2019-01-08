A 32-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in Co Louth.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in Co Louth.

Man arrested after woman's body found in Co Louth

The woman's body was discovered at a house in Ardee at approximately 11:30am this morning.

The woman, who is believed to be Eastern European, is reported to have sustained serious injuries and died following a violent assault.

The man was arrested in Ardee following a number of searches by gardai in the area this afternoon.

A number of searches were carried out by gardai Photo: Seamus Farrelly

He has been brought to Drogheda Garda Station and is being held under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The house has been sealed off and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigating gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

A local woman said "it is scary that in a quiet town like Ardee that this would happen".

"It would almost make you feel not safe in your home. You used to leave your door unlocked but not any more.”

More to follow...

Online Editors