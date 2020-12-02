Man arrested after woman stabbed close to Dublin school

A woman was rushed to hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds after an attack close to a south Dublin school this afternoon.

The incident happened near the Holy Trinity National School at The Gallops, Leopardstown, at around 1.30pm as parents arrived to collect their children.

Local reports said the woman, who is in her mid-30s, was seen running past the school.

It was unclear if they had seen the woman being attacked, or if they had seen her after the attack while fleeing her assailant.

She was attacked with a knife and stabbed in the stomach and hand as she tried to defend herself.

Shocked locals said the scene was sealed off and they saw gardaí carrying out urgent house-to-house enquiries before the suspect was arrested at an apartment in the nearby Levmoss estate.

They also said they saw members of the garda technical bureau carrying out a forensic examination of the area.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident.

They said the victim of the attack was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“Gardaí in Stepaside were called to an alleged assault incident at approximately 1.30pm that occurred at a house on Levmoss Park, The Gallops, Leopardstown,” said a garda spokeswoman.

“One woman, in her mid-30s, received a number of stab wounds to her body and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” she added,

“One man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundrum Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the garda spokeswoman confirmed.

Gardaí said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

