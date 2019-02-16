A man was arrested after walking into a Dublin pub with a shotgun on Friday evening.

Man arrested after walking into Dublin pub with shotgun

The incident happened at a bar on the Old Rush Road at around 5pm yesterday.

Gardai subsequently carried out a search of the man's house where a number of firearms and ammunition were seized.

The man - who is in his 40s - was brought to Balbriggan garda station and later released.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.

