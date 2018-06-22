Man arrested after US tourist raped

A man in his 30s is being questioned over the attack, which occurred in Corduff Park, Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

Gardaí have established the victim met the alleged attacker in a pub in the area in the hours before the attack. Later that night, they returned to a house in the Blanchardstown area, before leaving a short time later and walking to the Corduff Park.

The victim, a US tourist in her 20s who was on holiday here, told investigators the male then raped her at this location. It is understood the attack happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday.