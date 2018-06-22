Man arrested after US tourist raped
A garda investigation is under way after an American tourist said she was raped in a park.
A man in his 30s is being questioned over the attack, which occurred in Corduff Park, Blanchardstown, west Dublin.
Gardaí have established the victim met the alleged attacker in a pub in the area in the hours before the attack. Later that night, they returned to a house in the Blanchardstown area, before leaving a short time later and walking to the Corduff Park.
The victim, a US tourist in her 20s who was on holiday here, told investigators the male then raped her at this location. It is understood the attack happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday.
The victim later contacted gardaí, and emergency services were alerted to the scene.
An investigation has since been launched by officers at Blanchardstown garda station.
The young woman was brought to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital for treatment. The unit provides specialist treatment for women and men aged 14 years or older who have been subjected to rape or other sexual assault.
A Garda spokeswoman confirmed local gardaí were investigating an incident that occurred at Corduff Park on the date in question.
Irish Independent