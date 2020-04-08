Man arrested after threatening gardai with hatchet and smashing patrol car window

A man is due in court today after a window was smashed in a garda car responding to a public order incident in Skerries, north county Dublin, early this morning.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested shortly before 5am after gardaí attached to Balbriggan Garda Station were alerted over an incident at the Mourne View estate in the town.

On arrival they saw the man in front of a house and in possession of a hatchet and two knives.

The man then proceeded to threaten gardaí with the weapons and subsequently smashed a window of the patrol car. No injuries were reported.

Additional Garda units arrived at the scene and the man was arrested and taken to Balbriggan Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

Online Editors