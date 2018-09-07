Man arrested after running from scene of fatal road accident

A man has been arrested by gardai after running from the scene of a fatal road traffic collision.

Yesterday evening at around 7.45pm a red Toyota pickup and a black Mazda collided in Dooballagh in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The driver of the Toyota, a man aged 55, was rushed to Letterkenny hospital where he died earlier today.

A female passenger in the Mazda, a woman aged 33, was taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

The driver of the black Mazda, a 22-year-old man, ran from the scene and was subsequently arrested.

He is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station and is scheduled to appear before Sligo District Court tomorrow in relation to the incident.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have witnessed the accident or either of the cars prior to the collision.

In addition, those with dash cam footage who were in the area of Dooballagh, Letterkenny and the surrounding areas between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday evening are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

