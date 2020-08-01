Man arrested after pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition seized in Clondalkin

During the course of the search, a Glock pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition were seized by Gardaí. Credit: An Garda Siochana

A man (20s) has been arrested after a pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition were seized in south west Dublin yesterday.

Officers from the Ronanstown Garda Station stopped a car at 7.30pm yesterday in Neilstown Road in Clondalkin and searched a backpack which was owned by a man.

A Glock pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition were seized and the man in his early 20s was arrested.

He is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/1998.

"These items have been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis," said a garda spokesperson.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors