Man arrested after major security incident sparked at family court complex

A man has been arrested following a major security incident at the Family Law Courts in central Dublin.

Gardai received reports that a man was armed with a firearm and a suspect device at approximately 11:30am this morning in Smithfield.

Gardai at the scene in Smithfield

It is understood the man walked into Court 22 where judge Susan Ryan was conducting a family law sitting and started shouting.

He is said to have produced what he claimed to be a gun.

The male has since been arrested and is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda station.

Gardai said an imitation firearm has been seized and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently at scene to examine the suspect device.

The Courthouse has been evacuated and investigations are ongoing.

A large garda presence remains at the scene at the Phoenix House complex which houses the courts service and some family law courts.

Officers who were on duty at the nearby Children's Court rushed to the scene after being notified of the incident.

An eyewitness told Independent.ie he saw a woman being led out of the building in a distressed state by what appeared to be a plainclothes garda shortly before midday.

Moments later a grey haired man in his 40s was brought out of the building by two armed gardaí.

The man appeared to be handcuffed and was wearing jeans and a black jacket.

He was placed into a garda van and driven away.

The Luas Red Line has been suspended and is running only between Saggart/Tallaght and Blackhorse.

There is no service between Blackhorse and the City/The Point on instruction from the Gardai.

Be advise Luas Red Line is running only between Saggart/Tallaght and Blackhorse. There is no service between Blackhorse and the City/The Point on instruction from the Gardai.



