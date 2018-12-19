Man arrested after homeowner slashed during terrifying raid

Gardaí investigating a terrifying attack on a homeowner in Cork have arrested a man in his 30s.

A manhunt was launched after a lone raider forced his way into a house off Cathedral Road in Gurranabraher at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

The homeowner suffered slash injuries as the intruder threatened him and demanded cash. The alarm was raised after concerned neighbours heard loud shouts coming from the house and called to the property off Cathedral Road in Cork shortly after 6pm yesterday.

The raider brazenly answered the front door and tried to pass himself off as a friend of the house owner who was just visiting him for Christmas.

The man then tried to persuade neighbours to leave by insisting everything was fine and that the noise was simply caused by a combination of a loud TV and the householder accidentally falling in the property.

However, neighbours were very suspicious of the man's story.

Before the attacker could close the front door, one local spotted the house owner, who is aged in his 60s, in an upset condition in the background.

The quick-witted neighbour immediately left the scene to ring gardaí.

Gardaí raced to the scene within minutes but the attacker, who had retreated inside the property, fled on foot across neighbouring gardens.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to Independent.ie that gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the incident and he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The man is being questioned at Gurrunabraher Garda Station.

Online Editors