Man arrested after gardaí seize €19,000 and cocaine in Co Kildare search

A man has been arrested following a planned search of a residence in Co Kildare in which gardaí seized more than €19,000 and a quantity of cocaine.

Gardaí said the man, aged in his 30s, is currently being detained at a garda station in Co Kildare under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was arrested as part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy as well as ongoing investigations into the supply of controlled drugs and other crimes in county Kildare.

During the search of the premises in Athy, gardaí seized a quantity of suspected cocaine (pending analysis), weighing scales and packaging equipment.

The drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.