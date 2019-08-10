A man has been arrested after "colliding" with a security barrier outside a garda station in Limerick.

Man arrested after colliding with security barrier in garda station car park

The male, who is in his 30s, drove his car in to the Roxboro Garda Station car park on Friday night where he hit a security barrier with his vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident which caused minor damages.

The man is currently being detained at the same station.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí at Roxoboro in Limerick are investigating an incident which occurred at approximately 10.45pm last night, Friday 9th August 2019.

"A male in his 30s drove his car into the car park of Roxoboro Rd Garda Station colliding with the security barrier. Minor damage was caused.

"The man was arrested in connection with this incident and is currently detained at Roxoboro Rd Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are continuing."

