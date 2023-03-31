Man arrested after car reverses into garda vehicle and accelerates from scene

A man (20s) has been arrested after a dangerous driving incident where a car reversed into an unmarked garda vehicle and sped off from the scene

The man was arrested and charged by Gardaí as part of an investigation into a number of dangerous driving incidents that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, March 29 in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The man failed to stop when requested to do so by Gardaí at approximately 10:15pm on the Clonard Road in Crumlin.

In an attempt to evade Gardaí, the man reversed the car into an unmarked Garda patrol vehicle and then accelerated from the scene.

A managed containment operation commenced following the incident, encompassing multiple districts within the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

During the course of the operation the offending vehicle was involved in a number of dangerous driving incidents and a number of vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid collision.

The operation concluded when the driver left the offending vehicle on Lurgan Stret, Dublin 7 and was subsequently arrested by Gardaí.

The man was detained at a Garda Station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is due to appear in court this morning.