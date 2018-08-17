A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged after being found carrying more than €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Cork yesterday afternoon.

Man arrested after being found with €45k of suspected cocaine

At around 2pm Gardaí on patrol noticed a man acting suspiciously on MacCurtain Street and upon seeing Gardaí tried to hide in a doorway.

He was found to be in possession of €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) and was arrested.

He was detained and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was subsequently charged and is to appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am this morning.

