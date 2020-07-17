Man arrested after being found wearing backpack of drugs during investigation into stolen jeep

The arrested man's backpack contained €7,000 of cocaine, around €3,410 of cannabis, and around €20,540 of suspected Alprazolam and Diazepam tablets

A man was arrested yesterday and €30,000 worth of drugs were seized during a garda investigation into a stolen jeep in Co Wicklow.

A jeep, which had previously been reported stolen, was identified by gardaí parked outside the house on the Boghall Road in Bray.

When gardaí approached the house to conduct a search under warrant, they saw a man with a backpack in the hallway of the property. The man ran towards the back garden of the house where he was caught by the pursuant gardaí.

His bag was searched and was found to contain around €7,000 of suspected cocaine, around €3,410 of cannabis in 46 individual deal bags, and around €20,540 of suspected Alprazolam and Diazepam tablets.

€8,810 in cash was also seized and the key to the stolen jeep was recovered.

The man, who in his early 30s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors