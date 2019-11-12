An baby believed to be just weeks old is being treated for a serious injury at Temple Street Children's Hospital after an incident at a house in Co Meath yesterday morning.

Man arrested after baby seriously injured at a house in Co Meath

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and are questioning him at Ashbourne Garda Station.

A woman in her 20s also received minor injuries in the incident, which happened early yesterday morning.

The woman has been interviewed by investigating gardaí but not arrested.

