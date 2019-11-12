Man arrested after baby seriously injured at a house in Co Meath
An baby believed to be just weeks old is being treated for a serious injury at Temple Street Children's Hospital after an incident at a house in Co Meath yesterday morning.
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and are questioning him at Ashbourne Garda Station.
A woman in her 20s also received minor injuries in the incident, which happened early yesterday morning.
The woman has been interviewed by investigating gardaí but not arrested.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The emergency services were called to the address between 7am and 8am yesterday morning after the baby had suffered a serious head injury.
The infant was taken to Temple St Hospital in Dublin for treatment for what is described as a serious but non-life-threatening head injury.
Gardaí are trying to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident.
Online Editors