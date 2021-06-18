Man arrested after a siege at his home is denied bail, court hears

A MAN arrested after two Garda detectives were injured in a shooting in Dublin last month has been denied bail despite pleading to be kept under 24-hour house arrest.

Daniel Goulding, 38, who has been receiving psychiatric treatment for several years, was charged following an exchange of gunfire and a two hour siege at his family home on May 25 at Whitechapel Grove, Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

The detectives were shot in the foot, one was wounded in the hand, and members of the public were exposed to the incident, it has been alleged.

Mr Goulding was charged with unlawful possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, and possessing two 63 PM RAKsub-machine guns, one semi-automatic Makarov 9 mm pistol and 74 rounds of various types of ammunition.

The weapons were allegedly seized at the house and from a garden shed.

He did not apply for bail at his first hearing on May 28 and was remanded in custody.

He faced his third appearance, via video-link, at Cloverhill District Court today.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said his client was applying for bail which was opposed due to the seriousness of the case and witness intimidation fears.

Detective Sergeant Michael Redmond told Judge Victor Blake that gardai were alerted at 7.04pm on May 25 about gunshots in the vicinity of Whitechapel Grove.

The two detectives arrived at the scene and “almost immediately came under fire” from a male in an upstairs bedroom of Mr Goulding’s home.

They took cover behind an unmarked patrol car which was struck a number of times.

The detectives were shot in their left legs and one of them was struck in his left hand.

The names of the two injured officers cannot be reported at this stage.

A Garda Armed Support Unit arrived with other units, including trained negotiators, and they put in place a critical firearms incident response. A number of homes were evacuated.

A barricade incident developed and after two hours of negotiations, firearms were surrendered from the house and were made safe.

Mr Goulding was arrested and then detained at Blanchardstown Garda station.

The injured officers underwent surgery three days later to remove bullets from their feet. They may need further surgery and are not expected to return to work for a lengthy period, the contested bail hearing was told.

An extensive investigation has been carried out, Detective Sergeant Redmond said. One of the charges can carry a life sentence while the other can result in a maximum 14-year term of imprisonment, he said. He feared witness intimidation if bail were granted.

It was alleged the accused was the sole occupant in the house and had no top on as he fired from the top window.

A witness saw him “blasting” when gardai arrived, he said. Detective Sergeant Redmond told the court that after two hours the accused came to a first floor window and threw a machine gun and a handgun into the front garden.

It was alleged a second machine gun and ammunition were found in a shed.

During his interview, Mr Goulding alleged gardai fired first which another witness said was not correct, it was alleged.

Mr Goulding’s solicitor said his client had longstanding mental health difficulties, but he would engage with and follow the guidance of his doctor.

He would also submit to house arrest under the care of his mother if released, Judge Blake was told.

Detective Sergeant Redmond replied that this would not alleviate his concerns and he was still objecting to bail.

Further more serious charges could be brought, he said.

Pleading for bail, Mr Boyle that there was no evidence, just speculation, in relation to the possibility of witness intimidation. He asked for bail with strict conditions and for the court not to be sucked into the media furore that has surrounded the case.

An independent surety of €5,000 was available, the solicitor told the court.

The solicitor pointed also out that his client’s trial may not take place for another two years.

Mr Goulding spoke briefly during the hearing but was not called to give evidence.

Judge Blake refused bail and remanded him in continuing custody to appear again in two weeks for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.