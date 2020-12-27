Man arrested after alleged armed robbery of shop in Co Donegal

A man is being questioned by gardai this evening in connection with the alleged armed robbery of a shop in Co Donegal this morning in which staff were threatened by what appeared to be a gun.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested after a stolen car was intercepted by gardai in Donegal town shortly after the incident and the driver was detained.

Gardai say a man entered a shop in Glencar, Co Donegal at approximately 9:40am today and threatened staff with what appeared to be a gun before taking a quantity of cigarettes and cash.

He then fled the scene on foot.

However, gardai arrested a man following reports of the theft of a vehicle in Donegal town a short time later.

A suspected handgun and a sum of cash and cigarettes were recovered by gardai. The weapon is being examined by the garda Ballistics Unit and the car was seized for a technical examination.

The man is currently being held for questioning at the Letterkenny Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

