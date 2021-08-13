Man arrested after €650k of benzos tablets seized in Louth

A man has been arrested after €650,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets were seized in Co Louth yesterday.

Gardaí discovered the drugs at around 5.50pm after stopping and searching a vehicle in the Bellewsbridge Road area of Dundalk.

The drugs were found in several black bin bags in the vehicle.

The male driver of the vehicle, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.