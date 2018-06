A man armed with a hatchet carried out an aggravated burglary at a house in Co Offaly in the early hours of the morning.

Man armed with hatchet raids house in aggravated burglary

The incident happened at a house on Main Street in Daingean at around 1.35am.

A man forcibly entered the house and caused damage to the property.

There was no reported injuries and investigations are ongoing.

