Man appears in court over stabbing in Temple Bar

The man (40s) appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning.

The stabbing occurred around 1.20am in Temple Bar square in Dublin’s city centre.

He was charged in connection to the assault.

A young man was rushed to hospital with a stab wound but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí are encouraging anyone with information to contact the incident room at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000.