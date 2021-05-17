Man appears in court charged with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods (17) 

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods.

There was tight security as Paul Crosby (25) appeared before Drogheda District Court, sitting at Dundalk Courthouse, yesterday where he was accused of the murder of the 17-year-old boy.

Detective Sergeant Peter Cooney of Drogheda Garda Station gave evidence of arrest and caution against Crosby.

He said he arrested Crosby, of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, before the court at 11.21am.

He charged Crosby with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods at a house in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda, Co Louth on January 12/13, 2020.

The court heard Crosby made no reply after caution and was handed a true copy of the charge sheet.

Det Sgt Cooney applied to have Crosby remanded in custody for one week to appear via videolink next Monday for the service of a book of evidence.

Solicitor Fergus Mullen for the Director of Public Prosecutions told the court the charge is proceeding on indictment and that Crosby jointly accused of the teen’s murder along with another man already charged.

Crosby’s solicitor Dermot Monahan was granted legal aid and was assigned one junior counsel and one senior counsel due to the seriousness of the charge.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him in custody to appear by video link before Drogheda District Court on Monday, May 24.

The accused, wearing a navy tracksuit, blue medical gloves and a white face covering, did not speak during the brief hearing. The accused was driven from the scene in a prison van.

Keane, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on January 12.

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a holdall in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.