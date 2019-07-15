A man (50s) appeared in court last week after he was arrested and charged with a number reported assaults on women last week.

Man appears in court charged with several assaults on women

The man was arrested and charged on suspicion of a number of reported assaults that occurred in the Connolly station area last Wednesday.

Gardaí also believe that the man may have been involved in a number of similar incidents that morning in the station or on a Luas.

The man was arrested later that day at the Museum Luas stop and was later charged.

He was detained at Store Street Garda station before his appearance in court.

He then appeared in court on the following Friday.

"Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 50s following a number of reported assaults on females that occurred in the Connolly Station area that morning," said a garda spokesperson.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an assault, or any potential victims of similar assaults on the morning of 10th July 2019 to contact Gardaí in Store Street at 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

