Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision which occurred at Breaffy, Castlebar, Co. Mayo at around 10.50pm on last night.

Man and woman injured after being struck by car

Two pedestrians, a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were injured following a collision involving a car.

The injured woman has suffered serious head injuries while the male pedestrian and the driver of the car involved received minor injuries.

ll three injured persons were taken to Mayo University Hospital.

Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at the scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094-9038200, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

