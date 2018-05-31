A man and woman have been charged in relation to a major drug and gun seizure in Dublin on Tuesday.

Man and woman charged in relation to gun and €1 million drug seizure

Catherine Byrne (53) from Ballyfermot in the west of the city, and Robert Yeates (31) from Donaghmede from the capital’s northside, were arrested after allegedly being spotted in possession of a semi-automatic rifle by Gardai in Finglas on Tuesday.

The suspects were detained after an intelligence led Operation was conducted by the Special Crime Task under the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and supported by various specialist units from the Dublin Metropolitan Region. The operation was targeting an organised crime group from Dublin South and West.

As a result of the operation a semi-automatic shotgun was observed being handed over between two vehicles in the Finglas area of Dublin. Both vehicles were stopped and the firearm was recovered.

Mr Yeates and Ms Byrne were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act. In follow up searches suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €140,000 and suspected heroin with mixing agent with an estimated value of €900,000 was seized along with a sum of cash.

The pair appeared before Judge and a sitting of Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. Byrne, with an address at Cloverhill Road in Ballyfermot, was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Her solicitor Michael French made no application for bail and the accused was remanded in custody to appear in court on Tuesday next June 5.

Yeates, from St Donagh’s road in Donaghmede, was charged with possession of a firearm under suspicious circumstances.

The court heard he made no reply when charged. He was granted bail under conditions that he sign on at Coolock garda station three times a week, surrender his passport, and stay away from his co-accused.

He will face court again on July 25.

Online Editors